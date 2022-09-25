"Emotions High": Uttarakhand Top Cop On Receptionist's Murder

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had ordered an SIT to probe the killing

The murdered Uttarakhand woman, who was working as a receptionist at the now expelled BJP leader's son's resort in Rishikesh, was pressured by the resort owner and manager to provide "special services" to guests, top cop Ashok Kumar has told NDTV.

Investigation based on the questioning of the accused and mobile chat history reveal that she was pressured to "do wrong things", which she resisted, he said.

"Days before she went missing, the girl had sent WhatsApp messages to her close friend sharing her ordeal," he said.

The resort is owned by Pulkit Arya, the son of now expelled BJP leader and former state minister Vinod Arya.

Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested for the murder of the receptionist on Friday. The three men allegedly killed the woman because she refused to have sex with guests at the resort, officials said.

The girl was last seen with the three men in the CCTV footage. They were seen coming back to the resort from an outing in the video, Ashok Kumar said.

Mr Kumar said they cracked the case and arrested the prime accused within 24 hours after the matter was transferred to regular police from the revenue police on September 22.

Pretending that the girl has gone missing, Pulkit Arya had filed a missing complaint with the revenue police on September 18, and it was transferred to us on Thursday, Mr Kumar said. He said the alleged delay in action by the Revenue officer or patwari is being probed, and he has been suspended for now.

As details of her murder emerged, violent protests broke out around the resort in Rishikesh with locals breaking glass panes and some trying to torch a pickle factory on its premises. An angry mob also attacked the police car when the accused men were being taken to a court on Friday.

On being asked about the massive outrage over the murder, Mr Kumar said that no one should take law into their hands, but at times police are helpless when emotions run high.

Earlier, a Facebook friend of the woman had reportedly said that his friend was killed because she refused to have sex with guests for which she was offered Rs 10,000.

Mr Kumar said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Renuka Devi, is now probing the matter, and the police will ensure that the accused get "strictest possible punishment" for the gruesome crime.

The SIT was constituted following a directive by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who has promised "the harshest action" no matter who is involved.

Civic authorities demolished parts of the resort owned by Pulkit Arya late Friday night, saying it was built "illegally".

Police recovered the woman's body from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on Saturday morning. The draft autopsy report has revealed that the woman died due to drowning, and that she had blunt force trauma.

After her body was found, angry locals torched parts of the resort building that still remain. Mr Kumar said police have to go to the resort to collect some more evidence before it's completely razed.