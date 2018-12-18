Animal Welfare Board Seeks Report On Navjot Sidhu's Stuffed Bird Gift

Navjot Singh Sidhu gifted a stuffed bird, a black partridge, to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Animal Welfare Board of India has asked Chandigarh's environment department to file a report within three days on a complaint against Navjot Singh Sidhu for gifting Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh a a stuffed bird - black partridge.

"I have received a letter from Animal Welfare Board and they have asked for a report on it within three days in the matter," confirmed Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden.

The Punjab cabinet minister, Mr Sidhu had brought the bird from neighboring Pakistan.

According to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, it is mandatory to have proper documentation and customs clearance to keep a protected bird or its parts.

"If a person possesses these protected animals or birds they must have proper papers. Customs clearance is very much required. I am not aware if the person has any certificate stating the source of this bird," added Mr Dalai.

On December 14, a case was registered against Mr Sidhu for violating Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for allegedly possessing a stuffed black partridge.

When Mr Sidhu handed Amarinder Singh his unusual gift from Pakistan, the Chief Minister reportedly said he would have to check if the law allowed keeping protected species like this.