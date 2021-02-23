Anil Vij Seeks To Replace Haryana's Top Cop 'Urgently'

"The matter may be treated as most urgent and of top priority," Anil Vij told senior bureaucrat.

With Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava into his extended term, Home Minister Anil Vij has asked the home secretary to initiate the process of finding a replacement "urgently", telling him in a stern letter that he will be held responsible for any future legal complication in the matter.

In his communication to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora, Mr Vij directed him to send the names of eligible officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be considered for the post of the state's next police chief.

"The matter may be treated as most urgent and of top priority," he told the senior bureaucrat. "You may note that you shall be held personally responsible for any future legal or any kind of complications in this matter."

Mr Vij also drew the home secretary's attention to the Haryana government's order dated February 18, 2019 vide which Mr Yadava was appointed as the DGP for a period of two years.

"As (Mr) Yadava assumed charge as DGP on February 21, 2019, he has completed his two years tenure," Mr Vij said.

The Haryana government through an order on January 7 had extended Yadava's tenure till further orders.

The Supreme Court had in July 2018 passed a slew of directions on police reforms in the country and outlined steps to be taken for appointment of regular DGPs.

It said the states will have to send a list of senior police officers to the UPSC at least three months prior to the retirement of the incumbent DGP.

"In compliance with the various Supreme Court's directions in this regard, and the fact that Shri Yadava has completed his two year tenure as DGP, a panel of officers who have completed 30 years of service and have a minimum of six months tenure left in service be sent immediately to UPSC to be considered for the next DGP of Haryana," he said.

"The date of vacancy of the post of DGP Haryana may be considered as 2.3.2021," he added.

A panel of seven officers needs to be sent to UPSC immediately, he mentioned.

The 1988-batch Haryana-cadre IPS officer Yadava had returned to his parent cadre after a 15-year stint with the Intelligence Bureau.