Angry Over Decision, Prosecutor Allegedly Assaults Judge Outside Court

The accused was apparently miffed over a decision taken by the judge in a case. (Representational)

A sessions court judge was allegedly assaulted by an assistant prosecutor in a court premises in Maharashtra on Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident took place around noon outside a lift on the seventh floor of the district sessions court, he said.

Senior civil judge K R Deshpande alleged that assistant public prosecutor D M Parate slapped him outside the courtroom, Sadar police station in-charge Sunil Bonde told reporters, quoting the judge's complaint.

The accused was apparently miffed over a decision taken by the judge in a case, he said.

An investigation was on into the incident, the police said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

When contacted, district government pleader Nitin Telgote condemned the incident.

"He (the accused) should not have done this. If he had any grievances, he should have taken it up in a proper manner...the society does not expect this from lawyers," Mr Telgote told PTI.