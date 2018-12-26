Angry Over Decision, Prosecutor Allegedly Assaults Judge Outside Court

Senior civil judge K R Deshpande alleged that assistant public prosecutor D M Parate slapped him outside the courtroom, Sadar police station in-charge Sunil Bonde told reporters, quoting the judge's complaint.

All India | | Updated: December 26, 2018 16:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Angry Over Decision, Prosecutor Allegedly Assaults Judge Outside Court

The accused was apparently miffed over a decision taken by the judge in a case. (Representational)


Nagpur, Maharashtra: 

A sessions court judge was allegedly assaulted by an assistant prosecutor in a court premises in Maharashtra on Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident took place around noon outside a lift on the seventh floor of the district sessions court, he said.

Senior civil judge K R Deshpande alleged that assistant public prosecutor D M Parate slapped him outside the courtroom, Sadar police station in-charge Sunil Bonde told reporters, quoting the judge's complaint.

The accused was apparently miffed over a decision taken by the judge in a case, he said.

An investigation was on into the incident, the police said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

When contacted, district government pleader Nitin Telgote condemned the incident.

"He (the accused) should not have done this. If he had any grievances, he should have taken it up in a proper manner...the society does not expect this from lawyers," Mr Telgote told PTI. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Judge AssaultedNagpur Assault

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs Australia20 Rs New NoteBank StrikeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBaba AmteBaba RamdevTata SkyHonor V20Meteor ShowerBogibeel BridgePaytm KYCFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................