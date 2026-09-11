Angry Over Bad Mobile Network, Villagers Tie Telecom Firm's Technician To Tower

In a bizarre protest over bad mobile network, villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur tied a technician to a mobile tower.

Angry over persistent network problems in their area despite having a tower, the villagers on Thursday resorted to the extreme measure to make the mobile service provider take note of their problem.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video from Hardauli village in UP's Fatehpur, a man is seen tied to a mobile tower, with a number of villagers assembled around.

The person recording the video can be heard saying that the villagers took the step in frustration over network problems plaguing the area for two years.

According to police, villagers had been facing mobile network issues for a long time and their frustration escalated when the tower worker arrived in the village.

The villagers complained that despite having a mobile tower in the village, locals had been facing network issues for long, and repeated complaints to the company have not yielded any result.

As their frustration boiled over, the villagers tied the visiting technician to the tower. They said that the technician would not be released till the telecom company officials visit the village and fix their issue.

Villagers complained they have been buying prepaid recharges for 5G services and struggling to access the internet or make calls due to bad network.

On being informed, police reached the spot and freed the technician.

Bindki Police station in-charge Shailesh Singh said the investigation had so far indicated that villagers were angry over the mobile network problems in the area. "The villagers were troubled by the mobile network issue, which led them to tie the tower worker to the tower," Singh said.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the technician.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and the viral video to determine the sequence of events and identify those involved.

(With inputs from Sandeep Kesharwani)