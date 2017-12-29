Angry Congress Lawmaker In Himachal Slaps Woman Cop, She Hits Back

Ms Kumari, 57, is seen in the video being stopped by the police as she tries to push her way in and reach the closed gates of the Congress headquarters in Shimla. When the constable stops her, the politician is seen slapping her. The constable wastes no time and slaps her back.
At the time, Rahul Gandhi was inside the office, meeting party legislators, defeated party candidates and local leaders to discuss the defeat of the Congress, which lost power to the BJP after being reduced to just 10 seats in the 68-member assembly.
Ms Kumari apologised later. "She(police constable) abused me and pushed me, she should have shown restrain. I am her mother's age, but yes I agree I should not have lost my temper. I apologise." She said Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident. "Our national president says such incidents should not happen."
In February 2016, the controversial politician was convicted in a case linked to the grabbing of forest land in Dalhousie and was sentenced to a year in jail. She was released on bail later.