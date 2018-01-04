Angel Investor Booked For Harassing Woman The case was registered by the Khar police as the complainant mentioned that the accused was a resident of Mumbai.

An FIR has been registered against angel investor Mahesh Murthy for allegedly sexually harassing a Delhi-based woman, a senior official said today.



The police booked Mahesh Murthy on December 29 under IPC sections 354(D) (stalking) and 509 (word or gesture intended to hurt the modesty of a woman) and relevant provisions of the IT Act, based on a complaint of the woman, the official said.



The case was registered by the Khar police as the complainant mentioned that the accused was a resident of Mumbai, he said.



The National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to the Maharashtra Police about the complaint that they had received from the woman following which the case was registered.



The NCW had earlier written to Maharashtra's Director General of Police regarding the alleged use of objectionable, derogatory and sexual remarks and obscene signs by the investor on social media platforms against the complainant and several other women, the commission said in a press note.



