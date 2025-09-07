Andhra Pradesh Government Pushes For CBI Probe Into 2017 Death Of Tribal Girl

The Andhra Pradesh government has once again pushed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a 15-year-old tribal girl in 2017, a case that has been mired in controversy and legal battles for years.

The move comes after a protracted struggle by the victim's family, who have consistently alleged that their daughter was raped and murdered, contrary to the official suicide claim.

The incident occurred on August 19, 2017, when the girl was found dead in her hostel room at a school in Kurnool. While the school authorities quickly labelled it a suicide, a subsequent inspection by a five-member committee formed by the district collector highlighted significant discrepancies and procedural lapses in the initial police investigation. This fuelled the family's demand for a thorough inquiry.

The case has been marked by a series of investigative challenges. Following the initial police probe, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, but it also failed to bring closure to the case. Frustrated with the lack of progress, the family and various human rights organisations escalated their demands for a CBI investigation.

In February 2020, the state government, under intense pressure, recommended a CBI probe. However, the central agency initially declined, citing a lack of jurisdiction as the case did not have any interstate or international ramifications. This refusal forced the victim's family to approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking a directive to compel the CBI to take over the investigation.

The recent decision by the state government to once again refer the case to the CBI injects new life into the stalled investigation. This move is seen as a direct response to the persistent political and public pressure to deliver justice to the tribal family. Local leaders have made public promises to ensure the case is solved and the culprits are brought to book.

The victim's family, while cautiously optimistic, remains firm in its resolve. "We have been fighting for years to get justice for our daughter," said the girl's father. "We believe a CBI investigation is the only way to uncover the truth and punish those responsible."