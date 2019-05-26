Jagan Mohan Reddy Invites PM Modi For His Swearing-In On May 30

PM Narendra Modi said he had "an excellent meeting" with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for his swearing-in ceremony to be held in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on May 30.

Mr Reddy also apprised PM Modi of the current situation in Andhra Pradesh and discussed the issues of special category status to the state.

PM Modi said he had "an excellent meeting" with Mr Reddy.

"We had a fruitful interaction on several issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh's development. Assured him all possible support from the Centre during his term," PM Modi tweeted.

Mr Reddy presented the Prime Minister a bouquet and a shawl, and congratulated him on winning a second term in office. Other YSRCP leaders too were present during the meeting at the Prime Minister's residence in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Mr Reddy also met BJP President Amit Shah. The YSRCP leader is likely to meet senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh in the evening on Sunday.

Mr Reddy, whose YSR Congress Party registered a landslide victory in the assembly elections by winning 151 out of 175 seats, ousted the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra Pradesh.

With 22 parliamentary seats under its belt, YSRCP is the fourth largest party in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, YSRCP had made it clear that it would support any party or alliance provided Andhra Pradesh got special status.