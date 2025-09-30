Andhra Pradesh Couple, Child Injured In Suspicious Blast At Home

A couple was critically injured, and their child suffered minor injuries in a suspicious blast in their home in Andhra Pradesh's Alur district on Tuesday morning.

Horrific visuals showed the couple, identified as Sudarshan Achaar (32) and Kavya (28), screaming due to severe burns on their legs and torso. While the two were rushed to the Hassan district hospital for treatment, they were shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

Their child is also undergoing treatment, officials said.

The impact of the blast caused extensive damage to the house, shattering windowpanes and doors.

Police suspect gelatin sticks may have triggered the explosion. They also found some chemical substances and metal pieces in the house after the explosion.

The Alur police are investigating the case with forensic teams from Bengaluru, officials said.