Andhra Man Attacks Lover With Sharp Weapon, Then Jumps To Death

A suspected relationship dispute turned violent in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada district on Saturday after a man critically injured a 19-year-old woman and then jumped to his death from the roof of a nearby house following the attack.

The injured woman was identified as Mahalakshmi, while the man has been identified as Chennaiah, alias Monku Chennaiah. According to police, the two had been in a relationship for some time and had been discussing marriage.

Police said preliminary investigation suggested that disagreements surrounding their proposed marriage triggered the attack.

"Both had been in a relationship for some time. There were discussions among elders regarding their marriage. As they had not married yet, issues surrounding the marriage appear to have preceded the attack," D Chandra Sekhar, Ajit Singh Nagar Police Station Circle Inspector (CI), said.

Mahalakshmi had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. She sustained serious injuries, including injuries to her neck, and was immediately shifted to a government hospital. Her condition was described as critical, and treatment was continuing.

The CI said Chennaiah allegedly attacked Mahalakshmi and then climbed onto the roof of a nearby house. He jumped from the building and died at the spot.

"We are investigating the circumstances of the attack and the subsequent death. A full inquiry is being conducted, including whether the marriage proposal was rejected and what exactly led to the assault," CI Chandra Sekhar said.

Police said there had been no previous complaints from either side and no criminal cases were registered against Chennaiah.

He was originally from Srikakulam district and had been coming to Vijayawada for painting work, according to the police.

Investigators are examining the sequence of events, statements of witnesses and the circumstances that led to the violent confrontation. Police said the inquiry would also establish whether there were any earlier disputes between the two.