Andhra Cops Find Rs 72 Lakh Cash Inside Inter-State Bus, 2 Arrested

The Excise Department seized around Rs 72 lakh in unaccounted cash from an inter-state bus in Kottayam. The money was recovered during a routine vehicle inspection, and two men from Andhra Pradesh have been taken into custody.

The checks were part of statewide inspections launched ahead of Christmas, New Year, and the upcoming local body elections to curb drug trafficking and related illegal activities. During a search at Kuravilangad in Kottayam, officers found bundles of cash concealed inside a bag. Further suspicion led to a body search of the two passengers, during which more cash was found hidden on them.

Excise Inspector Rahul Raj confirmed to NDTV that the total seizure amounts to nearly Rs 72 lakh. The detained individuals have been identified as Sheikh Jafar (59) and Rajampet Shahshas, both residents of Andhra Pradesh. Neither could produce documents proving the source of the money.

The cash and the two suspects will be handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation. Police suspect a hawala racket behind it. The phones of the accused were also confiscated, and a cyber forensic analysis will be done to ascertain if there are any funds for terror activities.

Why Buses Are Used To Move Black Money

Officials say smugglers prefer inter-state buses because checks are infrequent and low-risk. Unlike small private vehicles, buses are rarely stopped for detailed inspections as it creates inconvenience for passengers and often triggers complaints. This gap in enforcement is exploited by organised networks.

Police sources say smugglers also avoid using cars since money-snatching gangs often target them on highways. In buses, such risks are minimal. With several bags stacked together, it becomes difficult for enforcement teams to quickly identify who owns which luggage.

For just a few thousand rupees as bus fare, rackets can transport crores worth of black money or narcotics. There have also been allegations that some buses operate with very few passengers, raising suspicion that the services run primarily to support illegal transport. In many cases, even when passenger numbers are too low to cover diesel expenses, services continue-reinforcing the belief that certain operators are aware of the smuggling.

Growing Misuse

Officials point out that inter-state buses are increasingly being misused for a range of illegal activities, including tax-evaded electronic goods, black money, and drug trafficking. With elections approaching, enforcement agencies believe the risk of black money movement through long-route buses is even higher, making them a preferred channel for organised networks seeking to avoid routine checks.