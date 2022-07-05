Andhra Cop Assaulted By Jagan Reddy Party Leader's Security Man: Police

The MP's personal assistant has also filed a counter complaint and it is being verified

A constable of Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Wing was allegedly abducted and assaulted by the security personnel of a YSR Congress MP from AP following which a case was filed, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint of the constable, an FIR was registered at Gachibowli police station in the city against the security personnel of K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, rebel YSRC MP of Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh, and his son under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

The Lok Sabha member could not be reached for a comment on the incident.

The constable said he was posted on duty in front of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Monday.

In the complaint, the constable alleged that he was kidnapped in a car and taken to the MP's residence where he was confined and beaten up by the security personnel of Raju, a police official said.

The constable further accused the MP and his son of abusing him and instigating others to beat him up, police said.

Meanwhile, the MP's personal assistant has also filed a counter complaint and it is being verified, the official said.

In the complaint, it was stated that one unknown person was found suspiciously moving and following the MP and he (unknown person) was conducting a recce near his house and moving on a two-wheeler without a registration number, police said.

On suspicion, the man was caught, but he did not reveal his identity though he mentioned that he is a constable but did not produce any ID card when asked to do so, the complainant said adding some people are trying to eliminate him (the MP) through such unknown persons.

A probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)