Jaish Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir

The terrorist was identified as Iqbal Ahmad, an official said (Representational)

A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on inputs, a cordon-and-search operation was launched in the forests of Nowgam in Dooru area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

During the search, terrorists fired on the search party, which retaliated. One terrorist was killed and the body was retrieved from the encounter site, the spokesperson said.

The terrorist was identified as Iqbal Ahmad, the official said.

According to the police records, Ahmad was affiliated with the JeM and was part of a group involved in the planning and execution of a series of terror attacks in the area. Many cases were registered against him, the spokesperson said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the spokesperson added.