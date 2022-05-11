2 Encounters Break Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In Kashmir

Kashmir: There were no reports of any casualties in either of the encounters so far, police said. (File)

Two encounters broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag and Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The terrorists and security forces were engaged in a gunbattle in Salinder forests in Bandipora, a police spokesman said.

Another encounter started at Marhama in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

There were no reports of any casualties in either of the operations so far, he said adding that further details were awaited.

