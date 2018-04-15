Anand Mahindra's Rare Outburst As 9-Year-Old Is Raped, Killed In Surat

Anand Mahindra tweeted in anger after the rape and brutal murder of a 9-year-old in Surat.

Highlights Another girl raped, brutally killed in Surat amid huge outrage over rapes Anand Mahindra tweets sharply against incident Citizens' groups have planned protests across India today against rapes

The job of executioner is not an aspirational job. But for the execution of brutal rapists & murderers of young girls I would volunteer unhesitatingly. I work hard to stay calm, but my blood boils over to see this happen in our country.. https://t.co/1VXD5QfYKA - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 15, 2018

You'll have to get in line Anand - atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 15, 2018

Your entire army of 6.6 million followers will be ready to be a part of this great deed. - Dinesh Joshi (@dineshjoshi70) April 15, 2018