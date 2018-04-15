Anand Mahindra's Rare Outburst As 9-Year-Old Is Raped, Killed In Surat

Highlights
- Another girl raped, brutally killed in Surat amid huge outrage over rapes
- Anand Mahindra tweets sharply against incident
- Citizens' groups have planned protests across India today against rapes
On Sunday, after NDTV reported that the body of a 9-year-old - bearing 80 wounds - who was raped and murdered, Mr Mahindra tweeted:
The exceptionally sharp words found bitter echoes on Twitter.
The job of executioner is not an aspirational job. But for the execution of brutal rapists & murderers of young girls I would volunteer unhesitatingly. I work hard to stay calm, but my blood boils over to see this happen in our country.. https://t.co/1VXD5QfYKA- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 15, 2018
You'll have to get in line Anand- atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 15, 2018
Your entire army of 6.6 million followers will be ready to be a part of this great deed.- Dinesh Joshi (@dineshjoshi70) April 15, 2018
India has seen massive public outrage - reminiscent of the nationwide protests in 2012 that followed the fatal gang-rape of a student on a bus in Delhi - with details of the rape and murder of the 8-year-old in Kathua proving a tipping point.
Would be more than happy to give you a hand if ever you get a chance chief !- Andy Charles (@andymcharles) April 15, 2018
The police chargesheet said the child had been drugged, starved and repeatedly gangraped for a week after her abduction on January 10. The chargesheet also said before her head was bashed with a stone, one of the assailants - a police officer - had asked the killer to wait so he could rape the child for one last time.
Among the eight persons arrested in the case are four police officers.
Days before the gory details emerged, another young girl from Unnao had tried to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath's house. She said she had been raped by a BJP lawmaker and his nbrother a year ago and had been running from pillar to post for justice. A day late, her father, who had been mercilessly thrashed for his refusal to withdraw the case, died. The lawmaker's brother was arrested in the case of assault.
Citizens' groups are planning protests across the country - including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru - today while thousands of people have taken to social media to seek justice for the girls.
Earlier this week, Maneka Gandhi, the minister for women and child development, said her ministry planned to propose the death penalty for the rape of children younger than 12. The maximum punishment now is life imprisonment.