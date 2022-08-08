Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation: Indian Women's Hockey Team Celebrating Their Win At CWG

The video has accumulated nearly 90,000 views and over 3,500 likes.

As the Indian women's hockey team created history on Sunday after winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG), industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of the team celebrating their win in the dressing room. This was the women's team's first medal at the event after 16 years. They defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the penalty shootout to win the bronze medal.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra wrote, "And a second source of #MondayMotivation." "No wonder these ladies know how to 'dance' on the hockey field. They have the whole nation dancing along with them. Ye Hai India!" he added.

Watch the clip below:

And a second source of #MondayMotivation. No wonder these ladies know how to 'dance' on the hockey field. They have the whole nation dancing along with them. Ye Hai India! pic.twitter.com/8k4sLOc3SQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 8, 2022

In the video, the Indian women's hockey team could be seen celebrating their triumph in the dressing room and dancing to the song 'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon'. They were seen jumping and dancing to the beats of the patriotic song.

Shared just a few hours back, the video has already accumulated nearly 90,000 views and over 3,500 likes. Netizens lauded the team and congratulated them for their win at CWG in Birmingham. One user wrote, "These girls are making our motherland proud..." Another added, "Their 'JOSH' is irresistible."

A third commented, "Fantastic achievement...kudos to our team...Jai hind," while a fourth added, "What a scene. Absolutely Motivating."

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, India got the lead through Salima Tete in the 29th minute. The team then kept their lead till the end of the match, before surrendering to end-moment pressure which saw New Zealand score an equaliser.

The match then went to a penalty shootout. India's Sonika and Navneet Kaur scored back-to-back in the second and third attempts and ensured the nation's lead. Captain and goal-keeper Savita then brought her A-game to the display and with some brilliant tactics, defended the remaining attempts and disallowed the New Zealand team any further score.