'Truly A Superstar': 71-Year-Old Woman In Mexico Goes Viral For Her Basketball Skills

71-year-old Andrea Garcia Lopez is a local artisan in Mexico.

A video of a 71-year-old Mexican woman showing her outstanding basketball abilities has gone viral online.

Andrea Garcia Lopez has been nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by internet users after a video of her dominating the basketball court in her small, remote town of San Esteban Atatlahuca, Oaxaca, surfaced on several social media platforms.

In the clip, Ms Lopez was seen faking out an opponent near the basket to make space for a shot which she expertly scored off the backboard.

Watch the video here.

According to Reuters, Ms Lopez is a local artisan. She told the media outlet that even though her knee is starting to act up a bit, she still hopes to keep playing for many years to come.

The 71-year-old has become a social media star. Her video has garnered more than one million views since it was uploaded by her grandson. Netizens praised her amazing basketball passing, dribbling and shooting skills.

"She truly is a superstar," wrote one user. "71-year-old grandmother from Mexico is ready to give some of the stars of the NBA a run for their money," said another.

