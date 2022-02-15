Anand Mahindra Thinks This Bridge Should Feature In The Next James Bond Film

Chenab Bridge is 1,315-metre long and has been built to boost connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

Images of the Chenab Bridge have been leaving social media users enthralled for some time now. The latest on the list of admirers is industrialist Anand Mahindra. The Chairman of Mahindra Group has shared a picture of the bridge posted by a civil servant on social media. Mr Mahindra has called the bridge an "extraordinary achievement."

That's not all. As a nod to just how good the bridge, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, looks, Mr Mahindra wrote, “The scene for the next James Bond movie opening?” The image features the bridge with the mountains in the background.

The original tweet, by Mr Ankur Lahoty, also features some details about the bridge. It read, “This is not just the world's highest railway bridge but also a reflection of India's scientific prowess. Standing at 359m above river bed level, it is 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris”.

See the tweet here:

Extraordinary achievement. The scene for the next James Bond movie opening? https://t.co/F8bAVvhwxG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022

Adding to Mr Mahindra's James Bond suggestion, a user said, "And, perhaps closing with a ropeway chase scene at the Girnar cable car instead of Swiss Alps. What an idea for a low-budget bond movie. Kashmir to Gujarat."

And perhaps a closing with a Ropeway chase scene at the Girnar Cable car instead of swiss alps. What an idea for a low budget bond movie. Kashmir to Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/aA7pXWQB1m — Shiba Funeral (@FriendOfKrishn) February 14, 2022

Another wrote, "Proud moment to see this accomplishment and achievement in our nation. A real treat to the eyes."

Proud moment to see this accomplishment & achievement in our nation . A real treat to the eyes. https://t.co/TB8M1YuM2J — vanu (@vandnasharma1) February 14, 2022

The Chenab Bridge is 1,315-metre long and has been built with the aim to boost connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. It is being constructed as a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

In addition to being the highest railway bridge in the world, the sophisticated “Tekla” software has been used for its structural detailing. According to the Railway Ministry, the structural steel is suitable for temperatures ranging from -10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.