'Leadership Means....': Anand Mahindra On PM's Video From Kargil Visit

Anand Mahindra has shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering Diwali sweets to soldiers during his Kargil visit. PM Modi celebrated the festival with soldiers in Kargil this year.

In the video, the Prime Minster is seen giving sweets to the army men from Tamil Nadu as they sing in high spirits. Mr Mahindra, along with the clip, wrote, “Leadership—in any area of work—means staying connected to your ‘front line;' giving them a sense of a personal link to their leaders...”.

The clip was originally shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. The text attached to the tweet read, “A group of soldiers from Tamil Nadu enthralled us with this amazing performance…”

PM Narendra Modi, who visits soldiers posted at the country's borders every Diwali, said he was feeling “privileged to spend Diwali with our brave Jawans in Kargil.”

PM Modi also joined them in singing "Vande Mataram" during the visit. In the clip, which was shared on Twitter, he is seen singing and clapping as the band performs.

PM Modi also interacted with our armed forces personnel and “saw some of their innovations to make our forces even more modern.”

PM Modi, addressing the soldiers, said that they have become his family. "All of you have been my family for years now. It is a privilege to spend Diwali with our brave jawans in Kargil," he said.

The Prime Minister added, "We have always considered war as the last option. Whether it took place in Lanka or Kurukshetra, till the end, every effort was made to prevent it. We are in the favour of world peace."

Last year on Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the festival of lights in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir.