360-Degree View From Top Of Mount Everest. Courtesy: Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra is known for his social media uploads.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra's latest post on Twitter comes as a breath of fresh air. It is a video, recorded from Mount Everest, which provides a 360-degree view from the top of the world's tallest mountain.

Mr Mahindra has also penned a thoughtful note here. He wrote, “360-degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you're on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the “big picture.”

While the video is bound to uplift your mood, there is something that is bothering the users on social media. The issue of global warming. Pointing at the thin layers of snow, a person wrote, “Superb view. Thank you for sharing. My imagined view of Mount Everest was full-on snow. Seeing very thin depleted layers give signs of ever-increasing global warming problem.”

A few other users echoed a similar sentiment on the platform.

Anand Mahindra is known for his social media uploads. From life lessons to posts on teamwork, his timeline has a post for every occasion. Recently, he came up with the best possible explanation on “why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world.” He had shared a picture of a couple riding on a bike, which was loaded with chairs and mats. While it seems impossible to load a two-wheeler, the two made it look easy.

And, then Mr Mahindra called a young man “human Segway, with a built in gyroscope in his body.” Why did he say so? Because he was in complete awe of the person, who is seen carrying a bunch of clothes on his head while riding a bicycle.