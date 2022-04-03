Anand Mahindra Explains 'Why India Makes Most Two-Wheelers In The World'

Anand Mahindra tweeted a photo of a man and a woman riding on a motorbike.

Anand Mahindra's tweets have always got us hooked. The industrialist is quite an inspiration for his followers. He often posts motivational and interesting videos, photos and comments on social media. Recently, he talked about the popularity of two-wheelers in India. India is known as one of the biggest producers of two wheelers in the world. Mr Mahindra tells us why.

He tweeted a photo of a man and a woman riding on a motorbike. They were carrying loads of chairs and mats on the two-wheeler. While it seems impossible to load a two-wheeler with so much of cargo, the duo seems to do it with ease.

Mr Mahindra wrote, “Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only.”

One of the users praised Mr Mahindra for his insights. He wrote, "Anand really knows how to dive into treasure trove of such brilliant memes. Now, which company and model is this bike? Surely a winner USP.... till the time cops delve deep into Motor Vehicle Rules."

Another user wrote, "Sir, pls gift this amazing husband with new Mahindra XUV700. The way he is balancing everything is compared to none."

A few days ago, in another tweet Mr Mahindra gave a thumbs up to a video of a young man hoisting a load of garments on his head with his hands while riding a bicycle. Prafull MBA Chai Wala, who describes himself as an angel investor on Twitter, had originally shared the video. Commenting on the video, Mr Mahindra called the man “a human Segway, with a built in gyroscope in his body!” He added that he was pained because there were so many others like him in the country who had the potential to be exceptional gymnasts or athletes but are never identified.

Earlier, in March, Mr Mahindra had reacted to the video of a 19-year-old teenager in Noida, sprinting home from work at midnight. The boy had even refused a ride in a car. Mr Mahindra said the tweet was “indeed inspiring” and added that the “fact that he is so independent and refuses the offer of a ride” was the motivating factor.