Anand Mahindra Salutes President Droupadi Murmu: 'Moment Of Intense Pride'

President Droupadi Murmu after taking oath as India's 15th President on Monday.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra turned to President Droupadi Murmu for his Monday motivation, calling her "a person of extraordinary courage". She took oath as India's first-ever tribal President on Monday. In her first tweet from the official handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan after taking oath, President Murmu greeted the people of the country with "Johar, Namaskar" and said their wishes would give her strength to fulfil her duties in the highest office. Mr Mahindra posted a video of the President's Guard saluting Droupadi Murmu and said it is a moment of intense pride for India.

Look no further for your #MondayMotivation Above all else, she is a person of extraordinary courage and a commitment to serve. Her inner strength has enabled her to withstand all the challenges life has thrown at her. I join in saluting her. A moment of intense pride for India. https://t.co/I2wKB24kph — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 25, 2022

"Look no further for your #MondayMotivation. Above all else, she is a person of extraordinary courage and a commitment to serve. Her inner strength has enabled her to withstand all the challenges life has thrown at her. I join in saluting her. A moment of intense pride for India," the Mahidnra Group Chairman said in his tweet.

Many Twitter users also echoed similar sentiments.

"Supreme commander of India Droupadi Murmu will be inspiration to every defence personnel. When every country is finding difficult to protect themselves from their own people. India has nominated lioness of our forest to be president of our country," a user commented. "I totally agree with you Sir," said another.

Droupadi Murmu was today sworn in as the country's 15th President. She was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Former president Ram Nath Kovind, outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament after taking the oath, President Murmu said, "My election is proof that the poor in the country can have dreams and also fulfil them."

Droupadi Murmu was the first woman to be sworn in as Jharkhand Governor in 2015. A two-time BJP MLA from Odisha, she was a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the Biju Janata Dal or BJD ruled the state with BJP's support.