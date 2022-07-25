'Johar, Namaskar': 5 Points On President Droupadi Murmu's Greeting

The term "Johar" or "Juhar" has a tribal origin and is commonly used by people of Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The tribal community living in these states uses the word to greet each other.

Just like Namaskar, "Johar" is also used along with folded hands to greet people, or in case of elders, by touching their feet.

"Juhar" is also one of the rituals of Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated to welcome the new crop. It is a combination of two words - 'nua' means 'new' and 'khai' means 'to eat'.

The festival is celebrated primarily in Western Odisha, southern Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of Simdega (in Jharkhand).