'Great Moment for India': Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani Congratulate New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Parag Agrawal was appointed as the Twitter CEO after Jack Dorsey stepped down

India's industrialists on Tuesday congratulated Parag Agrawal on being appointed the CEO of Twitter and hoped that he would do a great job in his new role.

Anand Mahindra quoted a tweet by Irish billionaire entrepreneur Patrick Collison, who noted that several Indians were now in leadership roles at big tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Adobe, and IBM.

“This is one pandemic that we are happy and proud to say originated in India. It's the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it,” Mr Mahindra wrote in a tweet.

Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Adani Group, wrote about yet another Indian rising to lead the digital world. Mr Adani's tweet carried Mr Agrawal's message for Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter CEO.

“Another great moment for India's depth of talent and USA's meritocracy system. Congrats @paraga on your unanimous selection as CEO. You will do @Twitter & @jack proud. After Microsoft, Google, IBM, Adobe, Flex, VMware and more, yet another Indian rises to lead the digital world,” Mr Adani wrote in his tweet.

Taking over the top job, Mr Agrawal expressed his deep gratitude to Mr Dorsey and the team at Twitter and said he was excited about the future.

He also shared a note that he had sent to Twitter in which he had written, “The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of people are going to have lots of different views about today's news. It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it's a signal that the work we do here matters.”

Mr Agrawal is an IIT-Bombay graduate who had joined Twitter in October 2011 as an ads engineer. By 2017, he became its Chief Technology Officer. His appointment as Twitter CEO has catapulted him into the elite league of Indian-origin executives, such as Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, who have gone on to make a mark in big tech firms.