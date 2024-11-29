Analysis: Censor Board's New Age-Based Categories Need To Be Popularised

It has been more than eight months since the Centre updated its film certification rules and replaced a 40-year-old law to tackle issues such as age-appropriate viewing.

The Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, is now in place, instead of the 1983 version. The government also amended the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) introduced an updated film certification system aligned with social values and promoting age-appropriate viewing. The rules were substantially overhauled to improve, update and modernise the entire process of certification of films for public viewing.

The updated certification system became effective on October 24, but there is a need to explain the changes to a wide cross-section of viewers and to all filmmakers.

The Indian film industry is the largest in the world, just in terms of the sheer number of films produced - more than 2200 films annually. However, the revenue earned by the Indian film industry is smaller in comparison to other film industries in the world, largely due to cheap tickets and piracy.

New age-based categories

As part of the revamped rules, new categories for age groups were introduced. Existing categories were split into sub-categories. For example, the UA category was divided into three age-based categories: seven years (UA 7+), thirteen years (UA 13+), and sixteen years (UA 16+), instead of the earlier twelve years.

The new age-based ratings "would be only recommendatory, meant for the parents or guardians to consider whether their children should view such a film".

Rules for certifying films are formulated under the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (Act 37). In the beginning, there were just two categories: U (meant for unrestricted public exhibition) and A (restricted to adult audiences, but nudity was not allowed).

Two more categories were added in June, 1983 - UA (unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve) and 'S' (restricted to specialised audiences such as doctors or scientists).

The age limit was earlier set at 12 years, but in the latest amendment carried out in 2023, this was further refined and sub-classified into 7, 13 and 16 years of age.

It is also presumed that the parents shall be motivated to analyse and study each film's details and consider their child's temperament before allowing them to watch. The updated guidelines aim to foster transparency and ensure that films are properly classified for modern audiences.

Why was it needed?

The newly-added sub-classification has been made to help parents make an informed choice about what content is appropriate for their children, in view of factors like violence, intimacy, horror, or mature themes. The 'UA' categories now define the intensity of these elements, with age-specific markers, offering parents a better understanding of the content's suitability for their children.

Speaking about the need for introducing more age categories, TS Nagabharana, member of the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) or Censor Board, says, "The thinking at least in the CBFC has been there for a long time to introduce new age categories. Until now, it was all left on the adult's guidance for the underage. This new arrangement will help the certifying committee avoid placing all films under just one category."

He adds, "Before deciding these categories, many things were discussed. For instance, sometimes certain content with violence is thought to be permissible for 16-year-olds, but not for seven-year-olds."

Developed countries like the US and UK also have defined film ratings for children and young adults, and the CBFC studied them before upgrading India's system.

With social media and online streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime etc, children and teenagers can freely access content.

The uncensored exposure to violence, sexually explicit content and abusive language in recent years have led to many behavioural issues in children.

The government is also mindful of the unhindered access of children to varied content online through digital media. In the absence of any regulatory body to monitor content, it is the parents who have to be watchful and alert.

"This unhampered viewing has negatively impacted younger minds now. So, through this new age rating system, we want to develop self-discipline among both parents and children about what they should be watching and what not," says Nagabharana.

"The filmmakers now know what target audience they are making films for," he adds.

The censor board's move highlights the growing importance of age-appropriate viewing experiences for children, while empowering parents to make better choices with varied social and digital media as well.

Education and visual literacy are needed to evaluate online information critically. Sadly, in our country, a large section of the population still prefers mobile phones over quality education.

Many complaints of the audiences and the filmmakers about the functioning of the censor board in the past have been addressed by the government through the amendment in the Act. It will be good for the board and the Information and Broadcasting ministry to raise awareness among viewers and filmmakers about the changes.