Analysis: Broad Strategy Behind Trinamool Rebels' Merger With Unknown Entity

The Nationalist Citizens Party became a means to a political end. The unknown entity whose name elicits no results on the internet will absorb at least 20 MPs who rebelled against Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. The move is confounding, given that the rebel bloc could have easily circumvented the anti-defection law. But behind the confusing decision is an astute political strategy.

Since the rebellion kicked off following the election results, the rebels had maintained that they represented the real Trinamool Congress, not those loyal to Mamata Banerjee. They were scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to demand recognition as a faction distinct from the original party. With their stunning move, however, the rebels achieved a key goal -- avoiding an immediate legal battle, which could have put their voting rights in the House at risk.

The merger has also provided them time to regroup and whip up an intricate plan to wrest from Banerjee the last vestige of the party she had founded in 1998.

Also read: Trinamool Rebel Bloc To Merge With Nationalist Citizens Party: Kakoli Ghosh

MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the most high-profile of the rebels, has made it clear that the rebellion is far from over. He also revealed the bloc's next course of action: stripping away the name of the Trinamool Congress from the opposing faction.

He said that in their meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, they had officially extended support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In July, they might also renew their bid to become the 'real Trinamool' in Parliament. And then, they will not shy away from a fight in the court.

Politics Behind The Move

According to sources, the BJP-led Central government is planning to introduce several important constitutional amendment bills in the upcoming monsoon session, which will require a two-thirds majority. These Lok Sabha MPs will take the government closer to the magic figure.

Also read: All About Nationalist Citizens Party, New Home Of 20 Rebel Trinamool MPs

The BJP's need for these MPs explains why its imprint is so palpable in the exodus from the Trinamool Congress. The rebel MPs' meetings at Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav's residence, the presence of BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and C M Ramesh, and rebel leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, lend credence to this assessment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also seen with the MPs, indicating he had a role to play in the rebellion.

Downsides Of BJP-Rebel Bonhomie

However, this strategy also carries potential political downsides - both for the rebels and the BJP.

Bengal's BJP leaders are uneasy about being close to rebel MPs. They feel that bringing together Trinamool leaders, against whom the party had contested a month ago, does not send a positive political message.

A two-thirds majority is needed at the Centre, so bringing Trinamool MPs on board makes sense, but allying with them could be detrimental. Similarly, rebel Muslim MPs also feel that openly aligning with the BJP could cost them dearly in their constituencies.

The rebel MPs are also apprehensive about losing their Lok Sabha membership.

Abhishek Banerjee Letter

The letter submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker on Sunday by Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee cited the landmark decision in the Subhash Desai vs. Governor of Maharashtra case.

He argued that a political party is supreme over the legislative party, and only the original political party has the right to appoint a whip or leader in the House. A valid merger requires the original political party to merge with another party and at least two-thirds of the legislative party's members to defect. The letter claims that if only the MPs break away and the political party does not merge, the process will be invalid, and on this basis, they could be disqualified.

Independent MP and legal expert Kapil Sibal has stated that the rebel MPs' decision to join another party is sufficient to disqualify them.

Speaker Om Birla's role becomes crucial under these circumstances. He had received letters from both Trinamool factions. He will make the final decision on whether to approve the rebel MPs' merger with the NCP.