Analysis: Bengal's New Political Math - The Trinamool Rebels-NCPI Merger Test For NDA

In a significant political development, 20 rebel Lok Sabha MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a little-known regional outfit with roots in Tripura and limited presence in West Bengal and Assam. This move, announced after consultations involving BJP leaders, allows the rebels to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while sidestepping immediate disqualification under the anti-defection law by claiming a two-thirds majority split. Led by figures such as Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the faction includes prominent names like Satabdi Roy, Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan, and others, many from key Muslim-influenced areas like Malda and Murshidabad.

This merger creates an overnight parliamentary bloc of around 20 MPs backing the NDA, potentially making NCPI one of its larger allies numerically, surpassing current strengths of parties like JD(U) or TDP. It comes against the backdrop of the BJP's decisive victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, where it secured a massive mandate, ending TMC's long dominance under Mamata Banerjee and installing Suvendu Adhikari as Chief Minister. The TMC, reduced to a rump in the assembly, now faces a parliamentary erosion as well. The rebels argue they are aligning with national interest and Bengal's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the move raises deeper questions about political credibility, demographic outreach, organizational strength, and long-term viability in Bengal's polarized landscape. West Bengal's roughly 30% Muslim population adds complexity, as the new formation includes Muslim representatives pledging NDA support.

Will this experiment mirror the NDA's success in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, where allies like JD(U) and TDP provide regional ballast and some minority support without fully merging into the BJP? Or does it signal a fresh, if fragile, equation in Bengal politics, offering tactical parliamentary gains but limited grassroots transformation? The coming months, including potential legal battles over party symbols and recognition, will test these possibilities.

A Bihar-Andhra Style NDA Experiment: Potential For Broader Outreach

The NCPI merger represents a novel NDA-aligned formation in West Bengal that seeks to accommodate diverse elements, including Muslim lawmakers. This echoes the JD(U) in Bihar under Nitish Kumar and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh under N. Chandrababu Naidu, both of which have maintained NDA ties while retaining pockets of Muslim support. In Bihar, JD(U) has historically balanced Hindu consolidation with minority welfarism, fielding Muslim candidates and emphasizing schemes for Pasmanda communities. Similarly, TDP has navigated alliances without alienating key voter segments in a state with its own demographic nuances.

West Bengal's demography makes this relevant. With Muslims constituting about 30% of the population, concentrated in districts like Murshidabad, Malda, and parts of North Bengal, pure Hindu consolidation has limits for the BJP. The rebels include Yusuf Pathan and others from these areas, offering a bridge. If NCPI can channel even a section of Muslim votes toward the NDA umbrella-without requiring direct BJP branding-it could prove a win-win. The BJP has already demonstrated strong Hindu support in the 2026 assembly polls. Incremental minority addition, akin to how Nitish or Naidu's parties function, could stabilize the alliance for future contests, including bypolls or the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

However, success hinges on delivery. Unlike established regional players with deep organizational roots, NCPI starts from a weak base, having contested minimally in Tripura with negligible impact. Its ability to build welfare-focused narratives or local credibility remains unproven. Still, in an NDA framework, central resources and BJP's organizational machinery could amplify its reach, potentially reshaping opposition dynamics in Bengal by splitting anti-BJP votes or creating a viable third pole.

Lack Of Independent Credibility: Parachute Leaders And Cadre Challenges

Despite numerical strength in Parliament, the NCPI bloc faces a steep credibility deficit on the ground. Many rebels, including actors-turned-politicians like Satabdi Roy, Rachna Banerjee, June Malia, and Saayoni Ghosh, and Dev, or sports figures like Yusuf Pathan and Prasun Banerjee, entered politics via the TMC without building deep organizational structures. Veterans like Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sudip Bandyopadhyay have won multiple elections but remained heavily dependent on the Mamata Banerjee banner and party machinery.

Bengal's politics differs markedly from Maharashtra's Shiv Sena or NCP splits, where leaders like Eknath Shinde or Ajit Pawar commanded personal cadres. Here, loyalty has centered on Mamata's charismatic, centralized leadership. TMC cadres, often mobilized through local networks, welfare schemes, and emotional appeals, are unlikely to shift en masse simply because their MPs have switched sides. Without independent grassroots work, these leaders risk being seen as opportunistic.

In the 2029 elections, this absence of organic base will be tested. Stardom may help individuals like Dev in specific pockets, but broader consolidation requires sustained booth-level presence-something the rebels largely lack. NCPI's pre-merger obscurity further compounds this; it brings no established cadre or voter loyalty. The formation may thrive as an NDA extension in Parliament but struggle as an autonomous force in Bengal's assembly segments or rural heartlands.

BJP's Direct Support: Potential Backlash And Long-Term Liabilities

The BJP gains immediate parliamentary advantage from the merger, bolstering NDA numbers for key legislation, including potential constitutional amendments or the delimitation exercise. With around 20 additional supporters, the alliance strengthens its position without formal absorption of the MPs. However, overt backing in Bengal carries risks.

West Bengal voters rejected TMC's alleged misgovernance and corruption in 2026, delivering a mandate for change. Many rebels carry baggage: corruption allegations against some seniors, controversial statements (e.g., by Saayoni Ghosh against BJP's core base), and a history tied to the previous regime.

Direct BJP endorsement could trigger backlash, portraying the party as rehabilitating discredited figures rather than building fresh leadership. Grassroots sentiment, which favored BJP for its independent campaign against TMC excesses, may view such alliances warily.

The BJP has performed strongly on its own in Bengal recently. Relying on "parasitic" dependents without cadre strength could dilute its brand. In the long run, these leaders might become liabilities if they fail to deliver votes, forcing the BJP to prop them up indefinitely.

A smarter approach lies in selective issue-based cooperation while prioritising organic expansion, avoiding the perception of importing TMC remnants. This mirrors caution in other states where allies add value only when they bring genuine regional heft.

A New Opposition Force Or Negligible Player? Legal Battles And Future Trajectory

NCPI could attempt to position itself as a new opposition or NDA partner in Bengal, potentially damaging the residual TMC-Congress-Left alliance by contesting independently and splitting votes. However, its effect may prove negligible without symbol recognition or funds. Legal battles also loom. The Election Commission and courts will decide claims to the TMC symbol (two flowers) or "real party" status. Mamata Banerjee's camp has already challenged the move as invalid. Even if NCPI gains some assets, TMC's politics remains personality-driven around Mamata, with regional satraps like Subhendu Adhikari (now CM) or others holding localised influence.

In the opposition space, NCPI risks irrelevance if perceived as an NDA proxy. Independent performance would require proving viability in pockets, but demographic and organizational gaps limit this. For the BJP, it offers momentary national arithmetic relief and protection for rebels, but little transformative gain in Bengal. The state's new equation favors BJP's direct consolidation post its assembly triumph. Rebels gain survival, yet without roots, their outfit may fade into a parliamentary footnote unless it rapidly builds structures.

Ultimately, this merger underscores the fluidity of Indian politics but highlights a familiar pattern: tactical alliances often deliver short-term parliamentary boosts at the cost of long-term ideological or organisational coherence. For the NDA in Bengal, the real test lies not in numbers today but in sustainable voter trust tomorrow. Whether it evolves into a durable Bihar-Andhra model or remains a fleeting arrangement will define its legacy.

(Sayantan Ghosh is the author of two books, Battleground Bengal and The Aam Aadmi Party)