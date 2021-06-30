Amul Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre From Tomorrow

"The price revision is being done all India," Amul said (Representational)

India's largest dairy brand Amul has spiked its milk prices, which will be effective starting tomorrow, as it has "decided to revise the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre".

In Ahmedabad, Amul Gold will now cost Rs 58 per litre, Amul Taaza Rs 46 per litre, and Amul Shakti Rs 52 per litre.

"The price revision is being done all India, in rest of the markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk," the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a release Wednesday.

Claiming that prices have remained unchanged for the past 18 months, Amul said the hike has now been necessitated by a "rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, overall cost of operation".