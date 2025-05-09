"Proudly Indian": Amul Praises Women Officers Who Led Op Sindoor Briefing

Dairy giant Amul has released a topical, paying tribute to the two women officers who led India's military briefing on Operation Sindoor.

Known for its witty takes on current events, Amul captured the moment with a doodle illustration showing Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi at a press podium. The brand's signature blue-haired girl is seen saluting them, while fighter jets and scenes of aerial strikes form the background.

The artwork carries the pun-filled tagline, "Send them Pakking", using the word "Pak" as a play on "Pakistan." The bottom of the topical reads, "Amul, proudly Indian."

The illustration came after India launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out precision air and ground strikes targeting nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This came in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

The press briefing on Operation Sindoor was led by Wing Commander Singh and Colonel Qureshi, who outlined details of the tri-services operation to the media.

As part of Operation Sindoor, India deployed Rafale fighter jets armed with SCALP and HAMMER missiles during the 25-minute operation, targeting locations such as Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, and Muzaffarabad. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that over 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes.

Pakistan also launched drone and missile attacks, aiming at Indian military installations in Jammu, Udhampur, and Pathankot. India successfully intercepted the incoming threats, reporting no casualties.

On Friday morning, Pakistani troops resumed firing along the LoC in the Kupwara and Uri sectors. India responded forcefully. The exchange came a day after heavy Pakistani shelling killed 16 Indian civilians, including five children and three women.

Air raid sirens were sounded in Chandigarh following warnings from the nearby Air Force Station about a possible aerial threat. Residents were advised to remain indoors and avoid balconies.

India also intercepted a second wave of Pakistani missile and drone strikes, which targeted regions in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat. In response to the threat, authorities enforced blackouts overnight in several border cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Barmer.