Amruta Fadnavis Takes Dig At Uddhav Thackeray Over His Leadership

Unfazed by online trolling over her tweet against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday launched a fresh attack against the Shiv Sena leadership.

Amruta Fadnavis has posted a video which shows several women raising slogans against her and hitting her photograph with a footwear.

Some persons in the clip can also be seen holding a saffron flag in their hands, hinting at their association with the ruling Shiv Sena.

In a fresh attack on CM Thackeray, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted while tagging the official twitter handle of the Sena chief: "You don't lead people by hitting people over head, that's assault - not leadership @OfficeofUT."

She stated: "Dikhao chappal, feko paththar, ye to shauk hain purana aapaka, hum to wo shaks hai ki dhoop me bhi nikhar aayenge!" (Which can be loosely translated as ''she would endure all odds and defy intimidation'').

Amruta Fadnavis had invited wrath of the Sena for her December 22 tweet stating that "one cannot be a ''Thackeray'' just by putting Thackeray after his name".

Hitting back, Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said Thackeray was living up to his name, but Amruta Fadnavis, a professional banker, was missing the point.

A Sena corporator had equated Amruta Fadnavis with Anandibai, infamous in Maharashtra's history for plotting the death of her 17-year-old nephew Peshwa Narayanrao. Her husband Raghunathrao was next in line for the throne at the time of Narayanrao's death.

The opposition BJP has sought intervention of state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari into incidents like "online bullying" of Amruta Fadnavis and Monday's attack by suspected Shiv Sena workers on a Mumbai resident for his ''derogatory'' post on CM Thackeray.