'Can't Be Thackeray Just By Surname': Amruta Fadnavis, Sena's Tweet Duel

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday launched a sharp counterattack on Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis over her jibe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that "one doesn't become Thackeray just by putting the surname". In a tweet, Mr Chaturvedi said the Shiv Sena chief is living up to his surname.

"Yes he is living up to his surname, but you as usual missed the news-promises fulfilled, principled commitment and working for welfare of his people-farmer loan waiver, Rs 10 meal, CM office in every division. All this in a month of forming government. PS:Thankfully not into 'singing' his own praises," she tweeted.

Reacting on a tweet by Mr Fadnavis earlier this month, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted on Sunday that one needs to be "true and principled" to be a 'Thackeray'.

"Very true Devendra Fadnavis, one cannot be a 'Thackeray' also by just putting 'Thackrey' surname after his name! One needs to be true, principled and should think for betterment of people and party members above his own family and power dynamics," she had tweeted on Sunday.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, son of late party founder Bal Thackeray, became the first Chief Minister from the family last month, after he ended his decades-old alliance with the BJP. He took support from Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress to form government.

While the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance was in discussion to form government, Mr Fadnavis, in a surprise ceremony, took oath as the Chief Minister, along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. But after the Supreme Court asked him to prove his majority in the assembly, he had resigned, paving the way for the alliance government. Mr Pawar had later returned to the NCP fold.