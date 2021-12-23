Amritsar Conjoined Twins, Sohna and Mohna, Land A Government Job

Conjoined twins from Amritsar - Sohna and Mohna - have bagged a job at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Sohna, 19, got the job and started working on December 20. He, along with Mohna, looks after the electrical appliances at PSPCL, an official said.

Amritsar | Conjoined twins, Sohna and Mohna, bag a job in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)



"We're very glad about the job & have joined on Dec 20. We thank the Punjab govt & the Pingalwara institution, which schooled us, for the opportunity," they say pic.twitter.com/vNieE4jBiJ — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

"Sohna, Mohna help us look after the electrical appliances here. Sohna got the job and Mohna helps alongside," said Ravinder Kumar, substation Jr Engineer, PSPCL.

Mr Kumar said that they were hired as they had prior experience in the field.

The twins thanked the Punjab government for providing them this opportunity.

"We're very glad about the job and have joined on December 20. We thank the Punjab govt and the Pingalwara institution, which schooled us, for the opportunity," they told news agency ANI.

The twins were born in New Delhi on June 14, 2003 with two hearts, arms, kidneys and spinal cords, but a shared liver, gall bladder and legs. After birth, Sohna and Mohana had been abandoned by their parents and were taken to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The doctors at AIIMS decided against separating them as the surgery could have fatal complications.