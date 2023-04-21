5 Facts About Fugitive Amritpal Singh's Wife Kirandeep Kaur

Kirandeep Kaur is a British citizen and married Amritpal Singh in February this year

5 Facts About Fugitive Amritpal Singh's Wife Kirandeep Kaur

Kirandeep Kaur got in touch with Amritpal Singh through Instagram, according to a report.

Kirandeep Kaur, wife of fugitive Amritpal Singh, was yesterday stopped and questioned at the Amritsar airport while she was trying to board a flight to London. According to Punjab police sources, she was questioned by the Immigration Department.

Here are 5 facts on Kirandeep Kaur:

  1. Kirandeep Kaur is a British citizen and married Amritpal Singh, chief of “Waris Punjab De", in February this year.
  2. Amritpal Singh had described their marriage as an example of reverse migration while announcing that they both would live in Punjab.
  3. Kirandeep Kaur came to India a week before her wedding this year. In an interview with The Week, Kirandeep Kaur shared that she got in touch with Amritpal Singh through Instagram.
  4. She, in the interview, said that her grandfather moved to the UK in 1951 and she and her family would visit Punjab every two years.
  5. According to the Times of India, Kirandeep Kaur was also questioned last month along with Amritpal Singh's mother in Amritsar's Jallupur Khera village.

