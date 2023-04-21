5 Facts About Fugitive Amritpal Singh's Wife Kirandeep Kaur

Kirandeep Kaur, wife of fugitive Amritpal Singh, was yesterday stopped and questioned at the Amritsar airport while she was trying to board a flight to London. According to Punjab police sources, she was questioned by the Immigration Department.
Here are 5 facts on Kirandeep Kaur:
- Kirandeep Kaur is a British citizen and married Amritpal Singh, chief of “Waris Punjab De", in February this year.
- Amritpal Singh had described their marriage as an example of reverse migration while announcing that they both would live in Punjab.
- Kirandeep Kaur came to India a week before her wedding this year. In an interview with The Week, Kirandeep Kaur shared that she got in touch with Amritpal Singh through Instagram.
- She, in the interview, said that her grandfather moved to the UK in 1951 and she and her family would visit Punjab every two years.
- According to the Times of India, Kirandeep Kaur was also questioned last month along with Amritpal Singh's mother in Amritsar's Jallupur Khera village.