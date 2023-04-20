Amritpal Singh's Wife Stopped From Travelling To London, Being Questioned

Fugitive Amritpal Singh's wife, Kirandeep Kaur, has been stopped at the Amritsar airport and is being questioned, sources in the Punjab police said. She was at the airport to board a flight to London.

"Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet. She is being questioned by the Immigration department," Punjab Police source said.

Amritpal Singh, who the government describes as a Khalistani-Pakistan agent, has been active in Punjab for the past few years and is often seen escorted by armed supporters. He claims to be a follower of the Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and is known as "Bhindranwale 2.0" among his supporters.

Police launched a major crackdown last month against him and the members of his "Waris Punjab De" outfit.

He escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18 by switching vehicles and changing appearances.