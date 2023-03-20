India's Epic Tricolour Reply To Khalistani Supporters In London

A photograph of the massive national flag on India House in London has gone viral

A huge Tricolour now adorns the Indian High Commission building in London, shortly after Khalistani supporters pulled down the national flag outside the building to protest the crackdown against Amritpal Singh.

A photograph of the massive national flag stretched across India House in London's Aldwych has gone viral, with social media users applauding the move.

Sharing the photograph in a Twitter post, BJP's national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara"- UK Govt must act against those miscreants who attempted to disrespect Indian Flag at High Commission,London.Punjab & Punjabis have a glorious track record of serving/protecting the Nation.Handful of jumping jacks sitting in UK do not represent Punjab."

Visuals of a Khalistani supporter pulling down the national flag had infuriated the nation and triggered strong reactions on social media. Many praised the bold action by a High Commission official who is seen throwing the Khalistan flag out.

The External Affairs Ministry summoned British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott late Sunday evening after the videos of the Indian flag being pulled down started circulating online.

The ministry demanded an explanation for "absence of security" at the high commission premises and said the UK government's "indifference" to Indian diplomats and personnel was "unacceptable".

UK's Minister of State for Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmed has tweeted that he was "appalled" by the attack on the Indian High Commission.

Am appalled by today's attack on the Indian High Commission in London. This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff. The UK Government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously. — Lord (Tariq)Ahmad of Wimbledon (@tariqahmadbt) March 19, 2023

