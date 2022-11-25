Amitabh Bachchan's Voice, Image Can't Be Used Without Permission: Court

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appeared for Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's name, image, or voice can't be used without his permission, the Delhi High Court ruled today as it heard the actor's petition.

The court also directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and telecom service providers, to remove flagged content.

"It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements," Justice Navin Chawla said, noting that the actor "is aggrieved" by those using his celebrity status to promote their goods and services without his permission.

Amitabh Bachchan, 80, popularly known as "Big B", had approached the court with a petition "against the world at large" seeking to protect his "name, image, voice, and personality attributes".

"I am just giving a flavour of what is going on. Someone is making t-shirts and started putting his face on them. Someone is selling his poster. Someone has gone and registered a domain name, amitabhbachchan.com. This is why we have come," senior Advocate Harish Salve, who appeared for Mr Bachchan, had argued.

The megastar has also sought a restraining order against book publishers, T-shirt vendors, and various other businesses.