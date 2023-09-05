Amitabh Bachchan's 'Bharat Mata' Post Divides Internet After G20 Invite Sparks Buzz

"Bharat Maata Ki Jai," Amitabh Bachchan posted on X.

An online post by superstar Amitabh Bachchan's divided the internet today with social media users linking it to the latest political row over a G20 dinner invite.

"Bharat Mata Ki Jai (victory to Mother India)," Mr Bachchan posted on X, formerly Twitter, this afternoon, a remark that came amid an opposition uproar over the dinner invite mentioning "President of Bharat".

T 4759 - 🇮🇳 भारत माता की जय 🚩 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 5, 2023

It is the first time this term has been used replacing the traditional "President of India" in an official invite. Officials say this is the first such change in Indian nomenclature for any official event.

Some commented "Bharat" while others wrote "India" under BigB's post, taking sides in what has emerged as the latest flashpoint between the centre and opposition camp.

The term "Bharat" is mentioned in the Constitution, officials pointed out. Article 1 of the Constitution says "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States."

The invite by president Droupadi Murmu was sent to foreign leaders and chief ministers attending the weekend G20 summit in Delhi. The mega event will feature US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and other world leaders.

This triggered a war of words between the BJP and opposition parties, who questioned the need for a change in nomenclature.

Mr Bachchan, also known as BigB, is among Indian Cinema's tallest figures. His wife Jaya Bachchan is an MP of Samajwadi Party, a prominent member of the opposition alliance, now called the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).