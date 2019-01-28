At Amit Tackeray's Wedding Reception, A High-Profile Guest List. See Pics

Raj Tackeray's son Amit married fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray's son Amit married fashion designer Mitali Borude in a traditional Maharashtrian style ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday.

At the mega-wedding reception on Sunday evening organised at a five-star hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai, by the family, a large number of celebrities were in attendance.

They included Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Urmila Matondkar, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaokar actor couple, former Union Home Minister and Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, his daughter Praniti Shinde, former Deputy CM Chhagan Bhujbal and his family, former Advocate-General Srihari Amey, Sonali Kulkarni, music directors Ajay-Atul, BJP city chief Ashish Shelar, Kiran V Shantaram, and other celebrities.

Earlier, this afternoon, the grand marriage was attended by the who's who of politics, corporate world, film industry, sports, glamour and, of course, close family members at a five-star hotel.

Family members with Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude at their reception in Mumbai (PTI)

Raj Tackeray and his wife, Sharmila, were seen warmly greeting guests who included his cousin and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and their son Aditya, another cousin brother Jaidev Thackeray and his family members, and others of the Thackeray family.

Incidentally, Amit, a cartoonist, and Mitali, a fashion designer -- both childhood friends -- were betrothed on December 11, 2017, which happens to be the wedding anniversary of Raj Tackeray and Sharmila.

A steady stream of high-profile guests were seen at the power-packed marriage rites, starting with Governor CV Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharastra Minister Pankaja Munde and many more.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who is a close aide of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, was also there to bless the young couple.

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, his nephew Ajit Pawar and their families also marked their presence.

Sporting a typical Maharashtrian attire was Bharat Ratna and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife, and also renowned singer Asha Bhosle.

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar at the wedding ceremony Amit Thackeray

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, actor Aamir Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, yesteryear actress Sulochana and many big names from the Marathi film world also attended the ceremonies.

Raj Tackeray's daughter Urvashi and his daughter-in-law Mitali had some time ago launched their own fashion label, "The Rack".