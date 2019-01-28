High-Profile Guest List For Amit Thackeray's Wedding Reception. See Pics

Raj Thackeray's son Amit married Mitali Borude in Mumbai after they were engaged in 2017.

Raj Thackeray's son Amit Tackeray married his childhood friend and fashion designer Mitali Borude in a traditional Maharashtrian style ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray later on, hosted a mega-wedding reception on Sunday evening at a five-star hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel. The guest list for the reception included several high profile attendees from Bollywood celebrities to politicians.

Among the early entries were Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra. Others from the industry present at the reception were Shah Rukh, Salman and Amir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar, actor couple Sachin and Supriya Pilgaokar, among several others.

Family members with Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude at their reception in Mumbai (PTI)

Attendees from the political spectrum included, former Union Home Minister and Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, his daughter Praniti Shinde, former Deputy CM Chhagan Bhujbal, former Advocate-General Srihari Amey, Sonali Kulkarni, BJP city chief Ashish Shelar, Kiran V Shantaram, and many others.

Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila, were seen welcoming members of the Thackeray family -- his cousin and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and their son Aditya, another cousin Jaidev Thackeray and his family.

The couple wore traditional Maharashtrian attire for the wedding ceremony on Sunday morning which was followed by a grand reception party in the evening for which Amit Thackeray chose a tuxedo, while Mitali Borude wore a red and pink lehenga .

Among those present at the morning wedding ceremony included Governor CV Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharastra Minister Pankaja Munde among several other high-profile names.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, was also present for the ceremony along with Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, and nephew Ajit Pawar.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali, singer Asha Bosle actor Ritesh Deshmukh and brother MLA Amit Deshmukh, Industrialist Ratan Tata and some big names from the Marathi film industry also attended the wedding ceremony.

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar at the wedding ceremony Amit Thackeray

Ratan Tata at Raj Thackeray's son Amit's wedding reception with Mitali Borude

Raj Thackeray's daughter Urvashi and his daughter-in-law Mitali had some time ago launched their own fashion label, "The Rack".

Mitali Borude and Raj Thackeray's daughter Urvashi, had recently, launched their own fashion label -- "The Rack".

Amit Thackeray, a cartoonist and Mitali Borude went public with their relationship with a private engagement ceremony that took place at Raj Thackeray's Mumbai residence on 11 December, 2017.

Mitali Borude is the daughter of a renowned pediatrician Dr Sanjay Borude.

The couple were friends before they reportedly dated for a few years, according to news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)