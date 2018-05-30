Amitabh Bachchan Roped In By Central Railways For Safety Campaign A few short films, featuring actor Naseeruddin Shah and directors Sisir Mishra and Nishikant Kamat, have already been screened on social media platforms.

Share EMAIL PRINT Amitabh Bachchan shot sequences for a short film asking passengers to follow safety rules Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in by Central Railway to appeal to passengers to follow railway safety rules, a senior official said.



"He shot sequences for a short film asking passengers to follow safety rules, to not cross tracks and to use foot overbridges," said D K Sharma, general manager, CR.



"In the short film, the film legend tells passengers not to cross tracks as someone is waiting for them at home," said Mr Sharma.



A few short films, featuring actor Naseeruddin Shah and directors Sisir Mishra and Nishikant Kamat, have already been screened on social media platforms.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting in which the Railways as well as other agencies discussed their monsoon preparedness.



Mr Sharma said that CR was "fully prepared" for the monsoon and 60 pumps had been provided, including two with a capacity of 1000 cubic meter per hour.



These two pumps have been installed at Kurla and Sion, he said.







