Amitabh Bachchan COVID-19 positive: The actor's son, Abhishek Bachchan, has also tested positive for the virus.

'Get Well Soon': Twitter Prays For Amitabh Bachchan, Coronavirus Positive

Amitabh Bachchan is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital (File)

Mumbai:

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most celebrated actors of all time in the country, tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He urged those who came in contact with him to get tested. Several prominent personalities and thousands of users wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter.

"I have tested COVID positive...shifted to Hospital...hospital informing  authorities...family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was saddened by Mr Bachchan contracting the virus.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wished health to the star in a tweet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted to wish the actor. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished him a speedy recovery.

Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina, from the cricketing fraternity, wished Mr Bachchan, fondly called Big B.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra wished Mr Bachchan in his unique way.

Several actors also came out on Twitter to wish Mr Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also tested positive.

"Earlier today, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us are having mild symptoms and have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he said.

India, with 8,20,916 cases including 22,123 deaths, is the third worst hit country in the world.

