'Don't Settle...': Amit Shah's Post Amid BJP's Chief Minister Suspense

Union Minister Amit Shah shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram today: his granddaughters playing chess with him. Even though the photo was adorable, the caption alongside it was intriguing.

"Don't settle for a good move, always look for the better one," wrote the Home Minister, a chess buff.

The message has come even as the BJP is facing criticism from the Opposition for the delay in announcing the names of the Chief Ministers in the states it won in the recently concluded assembly elections - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The BJP, meanwhile, has kept its cards close to its chest about the Chief Minister picks.

As speculations over who will get the top job in these heartland states continue, it is being said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah - referred to as the Chanakya of the BJP by many - know the answer.

Several BJP leaders, however, have indicated the suspense over the Chief Minister choices would end by Sunday or Monday.

The BJP swept three out of five states that polled for their assemblies last month. With its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress's hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

Meanwhile, the post by Mr Shah, who often shares candid moments with her granddaughters, has amassed more than two lakh likes on Instagram.