Amit Shah Writes To Opposition MPs Over Parliament Logjam

Amit Shah sought "invaluable cooperation" of the opposition to discuss the Manipur issue

Seeking to break the current logjam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday sought "invaluable cooperation" of the opposition to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament and asked them to rise above party lines to find a "permanent" solution to the embroglio in a "harmonious" way.

In identical letters in Hindi to opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shah said the people of Manipur want that MPs of all political parties give them confidence that the lawmakers are united and committed to the peace of Manipur.

Kharge is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Chowdhury is the Congress leader in Lok Sabha.

Shah said the government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue and urged all to cooperate, rising above party lines.

He said Manipur was experiencing a new era of peace and development during the last six years of the BJP rule but some court orders and some incidents resulted in violence in Manipur during May.

The home minister said some "shameful incidents" also came to the fore after which people of the country, the Northeast and especially Manipur are expecting from Parliament that, rising above party lines, the leaders will stand with the people of the state.

"Earlier also our great Parliament has done it. The opposition is demanding that the government gives a statement but I want to tell you that the government is ready not only for a statement but also for a full-fledged debate.

"But the cooperation of all political parties is expected. I urge all the opposition parties to come forward for discussion in a cordial atmosphere.

"Come, let's rise above party lines to find a just and permanent solution for the challenges before the country in a harmonious way," he wrote.

Today, I wrote to the opposition leaders of both houses, Shri @adhirrcinc Ji of Lok Sabha, and Shri @kharge Ji of Rajya Sabha, appealing to them for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue.



The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and... pic.twitter.com/IpGGtYSNwT — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 25, 2023

Shah said as representatives of the people, it is the collective duty of all MPs that they serve the interests of citizens and work towards the betterment of the country.

"As you know Manipur is a very important border state of the country. The rich cultural heritage of the state is the jewel of the country's culture.

"Lok Sabha has a special place in the democratic structure of the country. Our country is the mother of democracy and the world's largest democracy, Parliament represents the hopes, aspirations, problems and worries of the 140 crore population of the country," he said, adding, "I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue".

Replying to a short debate on the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the government has nothing to hide and is ready to discuss the Manipur issue.

"People who are shouting slogans are neither interested in cooperation nor in cooperatives, neither in Dalits nor in women welfare," he said amid sloganeering by opposition members.

"I want to reiterate that I have written letters to leaders of opposition in both Houses that we (government) are prepared for a discussion for as long as they want. The government is not afraid of anything. Those who want to debate the Manipur issue can debate. We have nothing to hide," Shah said.

"People of the country are watching you, you have to go for elections, beware of the anger of the people. I request you to create a conducive atmosphere to discuss a sensitive issue like Manipur," he added.

Defence Minister and Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh too had stated that the government was ready for a discussion on the issue.

This is for the second time that Shah has told the lower House about the government's willingness to hold the discussion.

The government has said that Home Minister Shah would reply to the debate.

Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament remain disrupted ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20 with the opposition parties demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence before a discussion.

The opposition has tried to corner the government on the Manipur violence after a video of a May 4 incident appeared on social media recently showing two women stripped and paraded naked by a mob.

The Manipur Police has arrested several accused seen in the video. The police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)