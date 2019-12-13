Amit Shah Visits Border Security Force Headquarters, Reviews Ops

Home Minister Amit Shah visite the BSF headquarters in Delhi (File)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) and reviewed its operational preparedness along the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, officials said.

Mr Shah spent about four hours at the head office of the force that is located in the CGO complex on Lodhi Road in Delhi.

It was Mr Shah's first visit to the headquarters of the country's largest border-guarding force after becoming Home Minister in the second term of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He recently could not attend the raising day of the force that was celebrated on December 1, owing to certain commitments.

Officials said after presenting a ceremonial guard of honour, the Home Minister was given a presentation on the BSF deployment and operations along the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The force guards over 2,290-km of the India-Pakistan border (international border and the Line of Control) and 4,096-km Indo-Bangla front.

The minister was briefed about the smart gadgets deployed, and recent operations conducted by the force to fortify its defences along the Pakistan border to check infiltration and smuggling activities, they said.

He was also informed about BSF deployment in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and the overall deployment and movement of its units across the country, they said.

Senior BSF officials, led by BSF Director General VK Johri, interacted with the Home Minister during the about four-hour-long meeting, they said.