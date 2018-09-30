Amit Shah, Vasundhara Raje Can't Even Stay In Same District: Sachin Pilot

Amit Shah was present when Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje embarked on a pre-poll tour (File)

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP leadership, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that BJP President Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje can't even stay in the same district, suggesting that the ruling party is a divided house months before the state goes for polls.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his address during Dungarpur rally had said that our party is united and we will remain united, but whenever Amit Shah comes, Vasundhara Raje goes somewhere else. They are not ready to be present in the same district," Mr Pilot said.

Sachin Pilot said Mr Shah delivers speeches in the name of Bangladeshis, Assam, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, but never speaks about the works of the Rajasthan government.

Claiming that said nearly 150 farmers of the state have committed suicide, Mr Pilot promised that if the Congress comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections, it will work to ease the financial burden of farmers and give them loans on easy conditions.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged Ms Raje was "inaccessible" for four years and stayed in five star hotels and heritage palaces instead of circuit houses.

In August, Mr Shah was present when Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje embarked on pre-poll tour 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra'. Flagging off the 58-day yatra from the Charbhujanath temple in Rajsamand district, Mr Shah had launched a piercing attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, demanding that he gave the account of works done by his previous "four generations".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ajmer on October 6, where he will address 51,200 booth representatives of the state an event. Amit Shah, party MPs and MLAs from the state and other office bearers will also be in attendance. The event coincides with the conclusion of Ms Raje's tour.

