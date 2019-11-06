'On 9th, Let's Witness History': Amit Shah Tweets Kartarpur Corridor Video

Amit Shah said the Kartarpur Corridor will go down the annals of history, thanks to PM Modi.

Three days ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, Home Minister Amit Shah today tweeted a video highlighting the Narendra Modi government's "achievement" of establishing the cross-border road link that will provide Sikh pilgrims access to the hallowed Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

"With the opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, when we are marking Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Parkash Purab, PM@narendramodi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions. On 9th, let's witness history being created as PM @narendramodi dedicates this corridor to the nation," he said in a tweet published alongside.

The video provided details of the corridor as well as the various facilities constructed by the BJP government for Sikh devotees undertaking the pilgrimage.

In another tweet, the Union Home Minister described the Kartarpur Corridor as a historic achievement that will be remembered by generations of devotees. "It will find special mention in the annals of history. It reflects the Modi government's commitment to preserving our rich heritage and universalising the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Devji," he said.

With opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, when we are marking Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Parkash Purab, PM @narendramodi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions.



On 9th, let's witness history being created as PM @narendramodi dedicates this corridor to the nation. pic.twitter.com/k9v2C0dTPO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2019

The corridor linking the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan will be inaugurated on November 9. India and Pakistan had signed an agreement to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Indian pilgrims on October 24, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

However, the inauguration of the historic corridor -- which will provide Indian pilgrims with visa-free passage to the holy shrine -- was preceded by a few controversies. A video released by Pakistan to mark the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor earlier today featured a poster of three Khalistani separatists killed during the Indian Army's Operation Blue Star in June 1984.

Last month, there was some disagreement between India and Pakistan over a $20 entry fee being levied on Sikh pilgrims. A number of politicians, including Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, accused Pakistan of trying to profit from faith.

PM Modi had claimed last month that by deciding to ink the Kartarpur pact, his government had achieved a milestone for the Sikh community that the Congress could not for the last 70 years. "The distance between us and the holy place of our guru Kartarpur Sahib is going to end. This opportunity has come after seven decades. What can be a greater misfortune than the fact that we had to see a big centre of our faith through binoculars for 70 years?" news agency ANI quoted him as saying at a rally in Haryana's Sirsa district.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.