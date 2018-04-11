Amit Shah To Protest Congress' 'Divisive Politics' During His 2 Day Karnataka Visit

The BJP in a statement said Mr Shah will visit Sri Siddharudha Mutt in Hubballi of Dharwad district tomorrow morning before joining his party colleagues in their protest against the Congress.
BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will observe a fast to protest the washout of the second phase of Parliament's Budget Session due to disruptions caused by Congress.
Besides other programmes, Mr Shah will join farmers for lunch in Abbigeri village, it said.
He will also visit the Veera Narayanaswamy temple in Gadag district and Murusavira Mutt in Hubballi in Dharwad district before holding a road show in the evening, it said.
Mr Shah would later address a public meeting and have dinner with industrialists and traders.
On the second day, he will start his campaign with a visit to the Rani Chennamma Memorial in Kittur, and address a party meeting later, according to the statement.
He will attend a road show, address a women's convention, and interact with college students, it said.
Comments