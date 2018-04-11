Amit Shah To Protest Congress' "Divisive Politics" During His 2 Day Karnataka Visit BJP leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will observe a fast to protest the washout of the second phase of Parliament's Budget Session due to disruptions caused by Congress.

Share EMAIL PRINT Amit Shah will attend a road show and address a women's convention. (File) New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from tomorrow during which he will join his party's nation-wide protests against the Congress's "divisive politics", hold a road show, visit religious mutts and address several meetings.



The BJP in a statement said Mr Shah will visit Sri Siddharudha Mutt in Hubballi of Dharwad district tomorrow morning before joining his party colleagues in their protest against the Congress.



BJP leaders, including



Besides other programmes, Mr Shah will join farmers for lunch in Abbigeri village, it said.



He will also visit the Veera Narayanaswamy temple in Gadag district and Murusavira Mutt in Hubballi in Dharwad district before holding a road show in the evening, it said.



Mr Shah would later address a public meeting and have dinner with industrialists and traders.



On the second day, he will start his campaign with a visit to the Rani Chennamma Memorial in Kittur, and address a party meeting later, according to the statement.



He will attend a road show, address a women's convention, and interact with college students, it said.



The BJP has launched an intensive campaign to oust the Congress government from the state with Mr Shah making frequent visits to lead the exercise.







BJP president Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from tomorrow during which he will join his party's nation-wide protests against the Congress's "divisive politics", hold a road show, visit religious mutts and address several meetings.The BJP in a statement said Mr Shah will visit Sri Siddharudha Mutt in Hubballi of Dharwad district tomorrow morning before joining his party colleagues in their protest against the Congress.BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi , will observe a fast to protest the washout of the second phase of Parliament's Budget Session due to disruptions caused by Congress.Besides other programmes, Mr Shah will join farmers for lunch in Abbigeri village, it said.He will also visit the Veera Narayanaswamy temple in Gadag district and Murusavira Mutt in Hubballi in Dharwad district before holding a road show in the evening, it said.Mr Shah would later address a public meeting and have dinner with industrialists and traders.On the second day, he will start his campaign with a visit to the Rani Chennamma Memorial in Kittur, and address a party meeting later, according to the statement.He will attend a road show, address a women's convention, and interact with college students, it said. The BJP has launched an intensive campaign to oust the Congress government from the state with Mr Shah making frequent visits to lead the exercise.