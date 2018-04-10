PM Modi To Fast On April 12 As BJP Protests "Disruption Of Parliament By Opposition" The BJP had announced last week that all its lawmakers would observe a day's fast against parliament disruptions.

33 Shares EMAIL PRINT The BJP has blamed the Congress and Sonia Gandhi for the disruptions in Parliament New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work on Thursday while he keeps a day's fast along with other lawmakers of the ruling BJP in protest against disruptions in parliament. BJP president Amit Shah will also join the protest, but he will be in Karnataka, where the campaign is in full swing for polls that are a month away.



The BJP has blamed the Congress and Sonia Gandhi for the disruptions that meant that the budget session of parliament was a lost cause.



"The PM will work in his office but will not eat," said a BJP leader.



The BJP had announced last week that all its lawmakers would observe a day's fast against parliament disruptions, but the Prime Minister's participation was confirmed today.



Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi led a Congress fast at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat to highlight communal harmony and what the party called the government's failure to control violence during Dalit protests.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work on Thursday while he keeps a day's fast along with other lawmakers of the ruling BJP in protest against disruptions in parliament. BJP president Amit Shah will also join the protest, but he will be in Karnataka, where the campaign is in full swing for polls that are a month away.The BJP has blamed the Congress and Sonia Gandhi for the disruptions that meant that the budget session of parliament was a lost cause."The PM will work in his office but will not eat," said a BJP leader. The BJP had announced last week that all its lawmakers would observe a day's fast against parliament disruptions, but the Prime Minister's participation was confirmed today.Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi led a Congress fast at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat to highlight communal harmony and what the party called the government's failure to control violence during Dalit protests.