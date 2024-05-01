Amit Shah Meets Father Of Murdered Karnataka College Student, Assures Justice

The incident sparked widespread condemnation and protests. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath and assured justice for his daughter Neha who was stabbed to death inside her college campus last month.

The 23-year-old Neha, daughter of the Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khodunaik on the campus of her college in Dharwad on April 18.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation and protests.

After meeting Amit Shah, Niranjan Hiremath said that the union home minister assured them that justice would be done, and said that if needed, the case can be handed over to the CBI for further investigation.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Niranjan Hiremath said, "Today union home minister came here and we met him. I have given a memorandum to him stating about my daughter's murder which happened on April 18. Though he is aware about the incident, I still gave him a copy of the complaint and FIR. I also gave him a request letter seeking changes in the IPC section for such incidents".

Niranjan Hiremath urged Amit Shah to ensure that capital punishment is given in such cases.

"I urged that such cases should be completed within 90 days or 120 days and also requested him for capital punishment in such cases," he said.

Neha's father said that he told Amit Shah about the inquiry being conducted by the CID team and informed him that the accused in the case has been taken into custody and the investigation is underway.

"He (Amit Shah) assured me that we will get justice and also said that we are with you," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)